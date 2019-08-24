Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Both Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immune Design Corp. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.09% and 86.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Immune Design Corp. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.