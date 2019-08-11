Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Contrasting side by side

Both Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.19 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immune Design Corp. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immune Design Corp. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immune Design Corp. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp.’s average target price is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.