Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.87 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Immune Design Corp. and Neuralstem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.93 is Immune Design Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immune Design Corp. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.09% and 4.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.