Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immune Design Corp. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immune Design Corp. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Immune Design Corp. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.37% for Immune Design Corp. with consensus target price of $5.93.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.35% of Immune Design Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immune Design Corp. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.