Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immune Design Corp. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immune Design Corp. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immune Design Corp. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp.’s upside potential is 1.37% at a $5.93 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.