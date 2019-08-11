Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Contrasting side by side

Since Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 104.73 N/A -5.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immune Design Corp. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immune Design Corp. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Immune Design Corp. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immune Design Corp.’s average price target is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 171.22% and its average price target is $62. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Immune Design Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immune Design Corp.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.