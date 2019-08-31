Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immune Design Corp. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Immune Design Corp. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immune Design Corp. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, with potential upside of 17.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immune Design Corp. and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.09% and 39.2%. Immune Design Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.35%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.