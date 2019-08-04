ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.47 N/A -0.35 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.23 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmuCell Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ImmuCell Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 21.83% and its consensus price target is $217.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.