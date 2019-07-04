ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.76 N/A -0.42 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.02 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s 182.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ImmuCell Corporation and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 22.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 85.3%. ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation was more bearish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats ImmuCell Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.