ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.38 N/A -0.35 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.16 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and Veracyte Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Veracyte Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.