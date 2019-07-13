ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 175.34 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and has 10.5 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 106.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.