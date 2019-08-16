ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.38 N/A -0.35 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.46 N/A -2.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 1,156.04% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 18% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.