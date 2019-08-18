ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.42 N/A -0.35 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.57 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 371.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.