ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.22 N/A -0.35 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 158.95 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.