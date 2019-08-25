ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.28 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.03 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 36.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Comparatively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.