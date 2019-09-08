ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Comparatively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.