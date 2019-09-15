ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.39 N/A -0.35 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 56.64 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.