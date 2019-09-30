ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 14.98M -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ImmuCell Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 92,818,671.45% -8% -5.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 150,250,752.26% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 124.47% and its average price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than ImmuCell Corporation

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats ImmuCell Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.