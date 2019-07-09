ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.69 N/A -0.42 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 84.8% respectively. ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.