ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.76 N/A -0.42 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.