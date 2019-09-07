ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 9.1% respectively. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.