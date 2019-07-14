ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.