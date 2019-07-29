ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 3.72 N/A -1.16 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Verastem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ImmuCell Corporation and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 511.89% and its average target price is $8.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Verastem Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.