ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.84 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Trevena Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ImmuCell Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Trevena Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Trevena Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 234.93% and its average price target is $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 26% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.