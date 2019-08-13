ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.34 N/A -0.35 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.84 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ImmuCell Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 66.4% respectively. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.