ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.38 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.66 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ImmuCell Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 261.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.