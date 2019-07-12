ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 145.03 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 consensus target price and a 232.14% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.