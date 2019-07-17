ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ImmuCell Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 137.81% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.