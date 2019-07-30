ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

Since ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.40 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ImmuCell Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 140.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 55.17% and its consensus price target is $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.