ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.37 N/A -0.35 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 196.74% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ImmuCell Corporation

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.