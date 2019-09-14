ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ImmuCell Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8.00% -5.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing ImmuCell Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The peers have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ImmuCell Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while ImmuCell Corporation’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ImmuCell Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ImmuCell Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.