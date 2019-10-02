ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.18 38.82M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ImmuCell Corporation and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 93,153,153.15% -8% -5.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 262,474,645.03% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.