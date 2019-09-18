ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparing side by side

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.32 N/A -0.35 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 13 4.32 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmuCell Corporation and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.