ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparing side by side

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.51 N/A -0.42 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.27 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and Dermira Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.88, with potential upside of 121.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.