ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparison side by side

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, which is potential 131.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders held 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.