ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.42 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.84 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. ImmuCell Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 13.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.