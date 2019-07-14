ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. ImmuCell Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 4.2%. Insiders owned 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.