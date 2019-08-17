ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.42 N/A -0.35 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.69 N/A -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average target price of $205.5, with potential upside of 42.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 82.7% respectively. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than ImmuCell Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.