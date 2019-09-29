ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparison side by side

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 92,652,329.75% -8% -5.6% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 347,582,627.70% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.