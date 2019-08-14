ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.46 N/A -0.35 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 16.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmuCell Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmuCell Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $35.75, with potential upside of 150.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 45.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.