ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.09 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.33, with potential upside of 22.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 0%. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.