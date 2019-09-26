Immersion (IMMR) Stock Price Declined While Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised by $1.05 Million Its Stake; State Street Corp. (STT) Share Value Declined While Markston International Has Decreased Its Stake

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 149,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 35,247 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION ENTERS INTO MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BOSCH; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for lmmersion Corporation; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion School honored by Ohio Dept. of Education; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in State Street Corp. (STT) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 6,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 117,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 124,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 957,621 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. Raging Capital Management – LLC also bought $100,213 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 5.14% or 1.76 million shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 442,856 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 74,419 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd has 4,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 246,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 295,472 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 397,932 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 367,932 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 506,395 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 1,010 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,362 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). 57,135 were accumulated by First Advsr Limited Partnership.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 231,962 shares to 229,339 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,588 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 16,659 were reported by Dowling & Yahnke. Whitnell And stated it has 0.17% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 54,900 were accumulated by Opus. D E Shaw & Inc has 2.32 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.27% or 999,064 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.07% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 6,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru invested in 563,979 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.26% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com accumulated 2,000 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 836,013 are held by Lakewood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Amer Rech And invested in 0.01% or 425 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P also bought $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Thursday, August 29.