Immersion (IMMR) Stake Maintained by Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Vontobel Asset Management Boosted by $9.46 Million Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.95 million market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 43.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch; 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in Immersion; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 243,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.57 million, up from 238,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. Singer Eric also bought $717,015 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 101,169 shares to 90,253 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.