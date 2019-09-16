Immersion (IMMR) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Raised Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding by $347,000 as Share Price Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 70,205 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 109,692 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 102,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 4.16 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares to 238,200 shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 20,745 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 442,856 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 17,129 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc reported 4,027 shares. 1,000 are held by Carroll. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 79,750 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 11,979 shares. 1.76M were reported by Cooper Creek Mngmt. 4.78M were reported by Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 34,140 shares. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Singer Eric bought $1.33 million worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 175,000 shares.

