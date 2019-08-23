Immersion (IMMR) Reaches $8.49 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at Vector Group LTD. (VGR) Raised By 6.1%

Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR) had an increase of 6.1% in short interest. VGR’s SI was 10.96 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.1% from 10.33 million shares previously. With 1.14 million avg volume, 10 days are for Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR)’s short sellers to cover VGR’s short positions. The SI to Vector Group LTD.’s float is 10.13%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 634,367 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M

The stock of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 191,730 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $59M-$67; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in Immersion; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLCThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $274.54M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $8.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IMMR worth $13.73M more.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $274.54 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. $310,893 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares were bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC. The insider Singer Eric bought 94,292 shares worth $717,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 30.25 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.