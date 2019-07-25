Immersion (IMMR) Position Lifted by Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 13.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 112,614 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION ENTERS INTO MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BOSCH; 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for lmmersion Corporation

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv Management Ltd Partnership owns 14,379 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wills Fincl Grp Inc reported 4.3% stake. Monetta holds 4.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares. D Scott Neal Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 68,403 shares or 7.66% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,906 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 934,946 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 19,432 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 14.44 million shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp reported 184,168 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Lc has 2.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,689 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 576,337 were reported by Saratoga Rech And Investment. Stevens First Principles Advisors invested in 0.14% or 2,061 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 94,647 shares to 799,243 shares, valued at $111.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,634 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $1.33M worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares were bought by Singer Eric. Erba Nancy sold $25,000 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) on Wednesday, February 6. Peters Anne Marie sold $100,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,830 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com. First LP stated it has 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 10,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern reported 356,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 820 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Ltd Com has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). 3,600 are owned by Meeder Asset. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 198,282 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0% or 36,810 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 292,630 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 1.74M shares.