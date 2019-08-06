Immersion (IMMR) Holding Has Raised by Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc; Adirondack Research & Management Raised Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $454,400; Shares Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 262,015 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 11/05/2018 – lmmersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION ENTERS INTO MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BOSCH; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 18.63M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1,000 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 1.24M shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Da Davidson And has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cleararc reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). D E Shaw & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 41,400 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Panagora Asset stated it has 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Lathrop Management Corporation accumulated 21,675 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 3,201 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 56,241 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 206,612 shares to 227,258 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 135,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,521 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.04 million activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares to 22,625 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,669 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,590 were accumulated by Smith Asset Lp. 453,687 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 136,830 shares. Amer Century has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 249,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd has 1.47M shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 32,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 40,589 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 48,258 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,139 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 11,775 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 43,698 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 13,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).