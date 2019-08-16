Immersion (IMMR) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.37 Million as Share Value Declined; As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, Rex Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 193,377 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION ENTERS INTO MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BOSCH; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion School honored by Ohio Dept. of Education

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 701,576 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares to 53,352 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,625 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. Raging Capital Management – LLC had bought 13,099 shares worth $100,213 on Tuesday, August 6.

