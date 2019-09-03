Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

As Application Software businesses, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.72 N/A -0.86 0.00 Twilio Inc. 132 20.36 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immersion Corporation and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immersion Corporation and Twilio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immersion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Immersion Corporation and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively the consensus target price of Twilio Inc. is $153.11, which is potential 16.34% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of Immersion Corporation shares and 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares. Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -10.27% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Immersion Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.