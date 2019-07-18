Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.67 N/A 1.78 4.77 PagerDuty Inc. 48 26.66 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immersion Corporation and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagerDuty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares and 26.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Immersion Corporation shares. Comparatively, 6% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74%

For the past year Immersion Corporation had bearish trend while PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Immersion Corporation beats PagerDuty Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.